Transfer: Maguire’s move to Westham breaks down; Man Utd make approach to sign Amadou Onana

Maguire’s move to Westham breaks down

Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham has reportedly fallen through. The Hammers had agreed a fee of £30m to sign the England defender. However, the Guardian claim the east London club have grown tired of waiting for Maguire to finalise his exit from the Red Devils. Personal terms had been agreed but there was a delay over a payout he was set to be given by United.

SOURCE: The Guardian

Manchester United make approach to sign £50 million Premier League star

Manchester United have reportedly made an approach to Everton to sign Amadou Onana this summer. According to a report from the Guardian, the 21-year-old Everton midfielder is firmly on the radar of Manchester United in the summer transfer window. United boss Erik ten Hag has allegedly turned his attention to the Belgium international because of a lack of progress in negotiations with Fiorentina regarding a deal for Sofyan Amrabat.

SOURCE: The Guardian

Sharp switch

Former Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp is set to join LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer after completing a medical. The 37-year-old left the Blades at the end of last season upon the expiration of his contract and had offers from a number of EFL clubs. But he has chosen America’s west coast and will sign an 18-month deal that takes in the remainder of this season and all of next.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

