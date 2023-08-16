Transfer: Liverpool to launch bid for Man Utd target Amrabat, Newcastle want Chelsea defender Hall

Liverpool to launch bid for Man Utd target Amrabat

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina and are hoping to beat Manchester United to the midfielder’s signature, according to GOAL.

The Reds are ready to battle their arch rivals for the signature of Amrabat. The Morocco midfielder has not featured for Fiorentina in pre-season amid increased interest from other clubs, in particular United. However, according to a report by Dutch newspaper AD Sportwereld Liverpool are now keen on signing the 26-year-old

Liverpool urgently need to sign new midfielders after selling Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Pro League sides Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq respectively. And the Reds have recently lost out on two of their main targets after Chelsea signed Moises Caicedo and Romeo La from under their noses.

Newcastle want Chelsea defender Hall

Newcastle are interested in Chelsea left-back Lewis Hall as a possible alternative to Kieran Tierney, according to Sky Sports.

Hall, 18, made 11 first-team appearances for Chelsea last season but was not included in their squad for the opening match of the season last Sunday. The Magpies are keen to sign a left-back after Jamal Lewis left the club to join Watford on loan. Newcastle are likely to pursue initial loan options in order to navigate FFP restrictions.

Silva agrees new Man City contract

Bernardo Silva has agreed to sign a new one-year contract extension with Manchester City. Sky Sports reported that he was giving serious consideration to signing a new deal at the club amid interest from PSG and Barcelona.

Silva started in City’s opening day win at Burnley on Friday Night Football.

Hammers in advanced talks for former Arsenal defender Mavropanos

West Ham United now in advanced talks with Stuttgart over the signing of former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos. We are told the clubs are nearing an agreement.

The Hammers are moving on to other targets after Harry Maguire decided to stay at Manchester United.

chelseaupdatez (

)