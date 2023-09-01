NEWS

Transfer: Liverpool reject £150m bid for Salah; Man United closing in on deal for Amrabat

Liverpool reject £150 Salah bid

Liverpool have rejected a formal £150m bid from Al-Ittihad for the services of Mohamed Salah, according to Sky Sports . The Reds are said to have informed Al-Ittihad in no uncertain terms that Salah is not for sale. The proposal reportedly included plenty of significant add-ons but Liverpool are desperate for the Egyptian winger to stay at Anfield.

SOURCE: Sky Sports

Man United closing in on deal for Amrabat

Manchester United have reportedly booked a private jet to fly Sofyan Amrabat from Florence to Manchester United. According to talkSPORT, talks with Fiorentina are advancing and the Red Devils are now closing in on an agreement to sign their top midfield target. United have until 11pm to complete all of the relevant paperwork to get the deal over the line, and the booking of a boutique jet suggests that confidence is growing at Old Trafford.

SOURCE: talkSPORT

Taylor Harwood-Bellis: Southampton sign Manchester City centre-back on initial loan

Southampton have signed England Under-21 centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis on a season-long loan deal from Premier League champions Manchester City. The move contains an obligation to buy if Saints win promotion from the Championship this season, in a deal which would be worth about £20m.

SOURCE: BBC

