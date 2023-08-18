Transfer: Liverpool moves to trump Man Utd for Amrabat; Al-Hilal signed Bono from Sevilla for £17.9m

Liverpool moves to trump Man Utd for Amrabat

Liverpool are said to be closing on a deal to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

The Reds have been active in the transfer market in recent weeks but with little success.

After losing out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo La to Chelsea, Liverpool are assessing Amrabat.

That is according to Algemeen Dagblad, with the Dutch outlet stating that the deal is close to being done.

Amrabat was linked to Manchester United, but the Red Devils have Financial Fair Play buying limitations.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also teams interested in the Morocco anchorman.

Al-Hilal signed Moroccan goalkeeper Bono from Sevilla for £17.9m

Al-Hilal has confirmed the signing of Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bono from LaLiga side Sevilla on a three-year deal.

As previously reported by Mail Sport, the Saudi Pro League side was closing in on a deal to sign the 32-year-old shot-stopper for £17.9m.

On Thursday evening, they confirmed the acquisition of Bono in a tweet, with the Moroccan playing his last match for Sevilla on Wednesday in the UEFA Super Cup defeat to Manchester City.

He made several saves in the game but failed to save any of City’s five penalties in the shootout. Sevilla defender Nemanja Gudelj hit the bar with his side’s fifth kick to gift the game to the Premier League side.

Arsenal in talks with Bayern for Benjamin Pavard

Arsenal could look to sign Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard due to Jurrien Timber’s knee injury, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Writing on Twitter, Romano said: “Benjamin Pavard, one to watch as he’s prepared to leave Bayern now. Inter has Pavard on top of the list — proposal expected soon to open talks.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid ‘advancing’ in negotiations for Joao Felix loan

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are reportedly in talks over a deal for Portuguese forward Joao Felix.

The former has shown an interest in Felix for some time, at least at a board level, with President Joan Laporta openly declaring his admiration for Felix previously. Meanwhile, Manager Xavi Hernandez has been against his signing from the beginning, considering him neither a priority nor a good fit.

It seems he is losing the argument though. Gianluca Di Marzio has told SkySports that Barcelona and Atletico are close to doing a deal for Felix to join Barcelona on loan this season. The fee for the loan is thought to be around €7-8m, with his wages presumably included.

