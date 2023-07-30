Transfer: Liverpool in talks to sign Mbappe on loan, Hazard considers retirement amid lack of offers

Liverpool in talks to sign Mbappe on loan

Liverpool are in talks to pull off the shock loan signing of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, it has been reported. According to the Mirror, Liverpool and PSG are holding discussions about a potential loan move for the wantaway star.

The proposed deal would be a one-year loan which Liverpool would pay a fee for.PSG are desperate to sell Mbappe this summer after he refused to sign a new contract. The 24-year-old Frenchman turned down a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal after PSG accepted a world record £259 million ($332m) offer.

Mbappe is a known fan of Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp, and the chance to play in the Premier League before – presumably – joining Real Madrid in 2024 would surely appeal to him. Whether or not Liverpool can pull off the financials involved remains to be seen.

Hazard considers retirement amid lack of offers

According to Spanish publication AS, former Belgian international forward Eden Hazard might be leaning towards a premature retirement following his exit from Real Madrid and the rejection of MLS outfit Inter Miami.

While the former Lille prodigy hoped to receive offers from European clubs, he received an offer from Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami as David Beckham hoped to add Hazard to his team after signing Lionel Messi.

However, Hazard is seriously considering retirement, at the early age of 32, as he is yet to receive any substantial offer from a European club.It remains to be seen whether Hazard finds any employers or whether his time as a free agent eventually leads to him hanging up his boots.

Monaco agree deal for Salisu

Monaco have agreed a £17m (€20m) deal with Southampton to sign Mohamed Salisu. Southampton are not offering any discounts on their players despite relegation to the Championship. They wanted €20m for Salisu and they got it.

Liverpool, Newcastle and West Ham are chasing Romeo La, Tino Livramento and James Ward-Prowse respectively but all have so far fallen short of Saints valuations. The south-coast club believe La – one of the most promising young defensive midfielders in the Premier League last season – is worth as much as £60m considering Declan Rice cost Arsenal £105m and Brighton want £100m for Moises Caicedo.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are still around £10m short of Southampton’s £40m valuation of former Chelsea right-back Livramento, who has also impressed despite the club’s plight. The club want as strong a squad as possible to be able to come straight back up to the Premier League under new manager Russell Martin – and they are not under financial pressure to sell players at the moment.

Liverpool are expected to bid again for La, while Newcastle remain in talks for Livramento and West Ham are considering a new offer for Ward-Prowse.

