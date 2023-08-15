Transfer: Lavia chooses to join Chelsea over Liverpool; Liverpool wants to hijack United Pavard move

Romeo La chooses Chelsea move over Liverpool

Romeo La has now chosen to join Chelsea over Liverpool. That is the breaking news from The Athletic, with David Orstein reporting that, like Moises Caicedo, the Belgian international has opted for Stamford Bridge over Anfield. Chelsea are now expected to wrap up a deal with Southampton for La worth an initial £50m plus add-ons, with the relationship between the two clubs said to be good and no issues expected. Another huge boost for Mauricio Pochettino and a major blow for Jurgen Klopp…

SOURCE: The Athletic

Liverpool want to hijack Man Utd Pavard move

Munich-based outlet Abendzeitung are reporting that Liverpool have joined Man United in the race for Bayern defender Benjamin Pavard. Pavard has just one year remaining on his current contract in Germany and can therefore leave the club at the right price. Liverpool are looking for some defensive cover while United want Pavard, who can also provide competition at right-back, to replace Harry Maguire. The World Cup winner commented two fire emojis on former international team-mate Raphael Varane’s Instagram picture on Monday night after the centre-back headed the winner for United in their 1-0 win over Wolves.

SOURCE: Abendzeitung

Shaq Forde: Leyton Orient sign Watford forward on loan

League One club Leyton Orient have signed Watford forward Shaq Forde on a season-long loan deal. The 19-year-old has made one senior appearance for the Championship club, which came in the FA Cup in 2022. He spent the second half of last season with National League club York City, scoring nine goals in 20 league outings for the Minstermen.

SOURCE: BBC

