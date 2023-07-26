Transfer: Hojlund agrees five-year contract with Man United; Chelsea hold talks over deal for Kudus

Hojlund agrees five-year contract with Man United

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the details of Manchester United’s agreement with Rasmus Hojlund. It is, of course, dependent on the two clubs deciding on a fee, but the Red Devils have already received a green light from the player signalling that he’s keen to make the move. According to Romano, Hojlund has agreed a five-year deal that would keep him at Old Trafford until 2028, with United planning to submit their opening bid this week.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea hold talks over deal for Kudus

Chelsea have held talks with the representatives of versatile Ajax star Mohammed Kudus, 90min understands, with both Arsenal and Manchester United keeping watch on the situation. The Ghana international, whose versatility sees him used regularly at striker, winger or in midfield, has entered the final two years of his contract in Amsterdam and a handful of European giants have voiced an interest in striking a deal. Sources have confirmed that Chelsea have made the first move this summer, reaching out to Kudus’ entourage to discuss personal terms.

SOURCE: 90min

Bayer Leverkusen confident of extending Alonso contract

According to Kicker, Xabi Alonso’s contract at Bayer Leverkusen may be extended. Alonso’s contract is slated to expire in the summer of 2013, and there is no guarantee he will stay at the BayArena given the number of elite European teams keeping tabs on his progress at Leverkusen. Simon Rolfes, the sporting director at Leverkusen, maintains that there is no reason to hasten a renewal despite this.

SOURCE: Kicker

