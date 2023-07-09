NEWS

Transfer: Harry Maguire ‘heading towards Man Utd exit’; Rayan Cherki wants to join Chelsea

Maguire ‘heading towards Man Utd exit’

Harry Maguire is heading towards the Man Utd exit, the Independent claims. Maguire is not in Erik ten Hag’s plans for next season. The England defender, who will be desperate to feature at Euro 2024, has interest from Aston Villa and Tottenham.

Rayan Cherki wants to join Chelsea

Much has been made about Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki this summer. The 19-year-old has impressed in Ligue 1 and, as a result, is reportedly a target for many of Europe’s leading clubs. Chelsea, however, could have been handed a boost. According to TEAMtalk, the teenager wants to follow former teammate Malo Gusto to Stamford Bridge…

Pochettino planning Dele Alli talks

New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is hoping to reach out to Dele Alli in an attempt to help revive his stalled career. Once an indispensable figure for both Tottenham and England from a young age, Dele has been on a rapid downward trajectory over recent years amid major issues with both form and fitness.

