Transfer: Ex-Man Utd striker Rossi announces retirement, Ronaldo speaks to Bailly about Saudi move

Ex-Man Utd striker Rossi announces retirement

Former Manchester United striker Giuseppe Rossi has retired from professional football at the age of 36. Rossi, who won 30 caps for Italy, had most recently been playing in Italy for SPAL.

Ronaldo speaks to Bailly about Saudi move

Interest is beginning to emerge from Saudi Arabia in Manchester United defender Eric Bailly. We are told talks have been ongoing with two different clubs over a three-year deal worth £20m.

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to him directly to tell him about the league and the lifestyle, according to Sky Sports. Bailly is not with United on the club’s US Tour and is not part of Erik ten Hag’s future plans.

Bailly has a year left on his contract with the club holding the option to extend for a further 12 months. With that in mind, United will want to negotiate a transfer fee for the player.

Aston Villa confirm Diaby signing

Aston Villa have officially completed the signing of Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen. Although the fee is undisclosed, it’s believed that Diaby becomes Villa’s most expensive purchase of all-time at around £51m ($65m).

Fulham close to transfer double with Salisu and Bassey

Fulham are close to agreeing a deal with Southampton for defender Mohammed Salisu. The fee is thought to be worth more than £15m. Monaco are also interested and have had two bids rejected.

Fulham also finalising a deal with Ajax for defender Calvin Bassey. That fee is thought to be worth €21m. Bassey is expected to have a medical and finalise personal terms in the coming days.

