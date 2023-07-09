Transfer: Erik ten Hag wants to sell Harry Maguire; Arsenal linked with move for Fresneda

Erik ten Hag wants to sell Maguire

Erik ten Hag has decided Harry Maguire has no future at Man Utd ahead of a possible sale. The Independent reports that the Dutchman is looking to land £50m if he sells the out of favour centre-half. West Ham though, one of several suitors, are hoping the defender can be signed for around £35m.

Arsenal linked with Fresneda move

Arsenal are once again being linked with a swoop for Real Vallodolid defender Ivan Fresneda. The Gunners were interested in a move for the young Spaniard in January but failed to agree a deal. According to Mundo Deportivo, Arteta wants to add more strength in depth at right back and as a result has reignited their interest in Fresneda.

Greenwood overlooked for swap deal

On Friday, it was claimed Atalanta were open to signing Mason Greenwood on loan. However, a fresh report from Italy has claimed the Serie A side now want Amad if they’re to let Rasmus Hojlund join Manchester United. Hojlund has become a top target for Erik ten Hag at a time when Harry Kane is difficult to obtain. According to Tutto Atalanta, Atalanta would prefer to bring Amad back to Italy rather than persuading the Red Devils to include Greenwood in the deal.

RSport (

)