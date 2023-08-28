Transfer: Emile Smith Rowe linked with move to Chelsea; Man Utd fail with approach for Perisic

Emile Smith Rowe linked with a shock move to Chelsea

Chelsea have suddenly been linked with a move to sign Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe in the final week of this summer’s transfer window. The Gunners’ focus is on outgoings at the moment, but the last player Arsenal supporters want to see leave this week is 23-year-old Smith Rowe, who is a fan favourite at the Emirates. Now, in what is some worrying news, journalist Simon Phillips has claimed that Smith Rowe’s name came up when he was enquiring about Chelsea’s list of potential targets for the final week of the window.

SOURCE: Simon Phillips

Manchester United fail with approach for Ivan Perisic

Manchester United have received a major setback in their pursuit of 34-year-old Tottenham Hotspur utility man Ivan Perisic. According to a report by Football Transfers, Manchester United were keen on having Ivan Perisic in their ranks before the end of the transfer window. The Red Devils did approach the player’s agent for a possible transfer but their initial approach has been knocked back.

SOURCE: Football Transfers

Leeds reach transfer agreement

Leeds United have reached an agreement with Genk over the transfer of Joseph Paintsil, according to Foot Mercato. Personal terms are also in place for the 25-year-old winger, who scored 17 goals in the Belgian Pro League last season. However, the move is currently being held up by arguments behind the scenes over whether Paintsil is entitled to a loyalty payment from Genk.

SOURCE: Foot Mercato

