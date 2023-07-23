Transfer: Dortmund set to sign Sabitzer; Chelsea reach agreement in principle to sign Olise

Dortmund set to sign Sabitzer

Borussia Dortmund are closing in on a deal to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, according to Sky Germany. Sabitzer spent the second-half of last season on loan at Manchester United and is set to leave Bayern permanently for £17m.

SOURCE: Sky Germany

Chelsea reach agreement in principle to sign Michael Olise

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement in principle to sign Michael Olise, and have offered Crystal Palace £39 million for the midfielder. Chelsea are actively pursuing Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise and have tabled an opening bid of £39m ($51m) including add-ons, according to RMC Sport. Olise, who suffered a hamstring injury at the European U21 Championships with England, is intrigued by the prospect of joining the Blues and has agreed in principle to the move.

SOURCE: RMC Sport

Wolves ready to offload Podence

Wolves are ready to offload Daniel Podence this summer. The winger has not travelled with the rest of the squad on their pre-season tour in Portugal and is training on his own at Compton.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

RSport (

)