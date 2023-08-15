Transfer: De Gea in talks to join Bayern Munich; Chelsea in advanced talks to sign Lavia

De Gea in Bayern talks

Sport are reporting that David de Gea is in talks to join Bayern Munich on a free transfer. The Spaniard is yet to find a new club after leaving Manchester United at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract. De Gea was briefly considered by Real Madrid but they have since signed Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea. The 32-year-old’s wage demands are said to be a stumbling block for Bayern, however.

SOURCE: Sport

Chelsea in advanced talks to sign La

A deal for Romeo La to sign for Chelsea should be sealed in the next 24 hours. The Belgian midfielder wants to join the Blues despite Southampton receiving a £60million offer from Liverpool. That trumped Chelsea’s £55m approach and Sky Sports report on talks with Chelsea now being at an advanced stage.

SOURCE: Sky Sports

Newcastle eye Tierney or Cucurella

Newcastle are hoping to sign a new left-back this summer and the Telegraph are reporting that Kieran Tierney and Marc Cucurella are on their radar. The report states that only one of the two will be signed, with Newcastle plotting loan moves with either an option or obligation to buy. However, it adds that Newcastle’s newfound status as a top four rival could prove a ‘big stumbling block’.

SOURCE:

The Telegraph

SportWeb (

)