Transfer: Crystal Palace plotting move for Eden Hazard; Arsenal agree £40m fee for Balogun

Crystal Palace plotting move for Eden Hazard

Crystal Palace are ready to roll the dice and sign former Chelsea star Eden Hazard on a one-year deal. Football Transfers claim Palace are plotting a shock move for the injury-prone Belgian, who has been a free agent since the end of June after his contract with Real Madrid ended. There have been suggestions Hazard could retire at the age of 32 given his persistent injury issues, but Palace chairman Steve Parish believes a pay-as-you-play deal is worth the risk.

SOURCE: Football Transfers

Arsenal agree £40million fee with Monaco for Chelsea target Folarin Balogun

Arsenal are set to land the most sizable fee of Edu’s reign as the club’s sporting director with Monaco prepared to pay £40million to sign Folarin Balogun. The Ligue 1 side have agreed a fee with the Gunners to sign the USA international who thrived in France last season while on loan with Reims. Balogun returned to his parent club earlier this summer, hoping to force his way into Mikel Arteta’s first team plans. But, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, as well as summer signing Kai Havertz ahead of him in the pecking order, Balogun’s hopes of regular first team football were remote.

SOURCE: Metro.co.uk

Tierney set for Sociedad

Real Sociedad are believed to be leading the charge for Kieran Tierney’s signature as his Arsenal exit appears to grow closer by the day. SunSport claim that Tierney is keen on the switch amid a lack of playing time for the Gunners and while former club Celtic were also thought to be in the race, the Scottish giants are now unlikely to persist with any potential deal.

SOURCE: SunSport

ASport (

)