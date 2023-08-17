NEWS

Transfer: Chelsea yet to hold talks over deal for Olise; Man United eyeing move for Ansu Fati

Chelsea ‘yet to hold Olise talks’

Chelse have reportedly not started talks with Michael Olise. The Blues activated his £35million release clause at Crystal Palace as they looked to continue the substantial spending this summer. However, according to Sky Sports, Chelsea are waiting for the green light to talk to the winger, as Palace is unhappy with the club’s conduct during the move. Though the report claims that the Blues are “totally comfortable” with how they have conducted themselves.

Man United eyeing move for Ansu Fati

Manchester United are reportedly on red alert to sign Barcelona star Ansu Fati. According to AS, the Spanish youngster has decided to leave Catalonia as he does not feel fully trusted by manager Xavi. It is suggested that the Red Devils are eyeing a swoop for him. Premier League rivals Tottenham and Arsenal are also interested.

Liverpool submit Endo bid

Liverpool have reportedly submitted a formal bid to Stuttgart for Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo. Endo could head to Anfield should the Bundesliga side deem the initial offer acceptable, as the 30-year-old wants the move to go through. Whether Endo is seen as an alternative to Sofyan Amrabat or someone who can arrive alongside the Fiorentina man remains to be seen, as the Reds continue to search for midfield reinforcements.

