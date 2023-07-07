Transfer: Chelsea Unwilling To Pay £100m Fee for Caicedo; Man United €50m bid for Onana rejected

Chelsea Unwilling To Pay £100m Fee for Caicedo

According to a report from The Guardian, Chelsea are not willing to meet Brighton’s £100 million valuation for midfielder Moises Caicedo. While the Blues are set to open discussions with Celta Vigo regarding a potential deal for Gabriel Viega, this recent development casts doubt on any move for Ecuadorian midfielder Caicedo.

Man United €50m bid for Onana rejected

Inter have rejected Manchester United ’s improved offer of €50 million (£42.7m) for Andre Onana, according to reports. Erik ten Hag has made Onana his top target to replace David de Gea, who is technically without a club after his contract with United expired at the end of June. United have been locked in talks with Inter, who are open to selling Onana this summer, but have yet to reach an agreement with the Serie A club after their initial £39m bid was turned down. United’s latest proposal for the former Ajax goalkeeper will see them pay £38.5m plus a further £4.2m in add-ons and bonuses. But according to Fabrizio Romano, Inter have informed United that their revised offer is still not enough to sign Onana this summer.

Perisic wants to cancel Tottenham contract

Hadjuk Split want to being Tottenham wing-back Ivan Perisic back to the club. Sky Sports report that Perisic is open to the move having spent six years at the club as a young prospect. Perisic has just one year left on his contract and is one of Spurs’ highest-earners on a reported £180,000 a week, but would like to discuss a mutual termination to become a free agent.

RSport (

)