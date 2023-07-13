Transfer: Chelsea ‘unhappy’ with Romelu Lukaku offer; Amrabat tells Fiorentina he wants to leave

Chelsea ‘unhappy’ with Lukaku offer

Chelsea have responded to Inter Milan’s latest offer for Romelu Lukaku and have no interest in accepting it, it has been claimed by the Evening Standard. Inter offered £25m plus add-ons but the Blues would ideally like to recoup £40m for the centre-forward. There are other talks also looking to sign the Belgian, who would prefer to return to Inter.

Amrabat tells Fiorentina he wants to leave

Manchester United and Barcelona target Sofyan Amrabat has informed Fiorentina that he wants to leave this summer. Amrabat has informed Fiorentina that he would like to seek a new challenge this summer amid interest from United, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid, per Gazzetta dello Sport. Fiorentina have accepted the request provided their asking price of €35 million (£30m) is met.

PSG set to keep Donnarumma

Paris Saint-Germain are not planning to sell or offload goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer, according to reports. Donnarumma has been heavily linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes, but PSG are said to be “very happy” with the Italian as their long-term No.1.

