NEWS

Transfer: Chelsea turns down chance to sign Joao Palhinha; Man United agree deal to sell Elanga

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 343 1 minute read

Chelsea turn down chance to sign Palhinha

Chelsea have turned down the chance to hijack West Ham’s move for Joao Palhinha this summer, according to talkSPORT. The Fulham midfielder shone at Craven Cottage last season and he has been linked with numerous top sides as a result, including Liverpool and Manchester United. West Ham have also tabled an offer for the Portugal international, however, Chelsea are said to have been offered the chance to sign the 28-year-old. The Blues declined though, feeling that his age does not fit into their recruitment plan at this point in time.

SOURCE: talkSPORT

Man Utd agree Elanga deal with Forest

Anthony Elanga is set to undergo a medical at Nottingham Forest ahead of a £15m switch from Manchester United. Elanga has been a fringe player at Old Trafford since the appointment of Erik ten Hag and that would be expected to continue next season. The Swede has rejected a move to Everton in favour of joining Forest. He will have his medical in the East Midlands this weekend.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Brighton sign midfielder Mackenzie Hawkesby from Sydney FC

Brighton have signed midfielder Mackenzie Hawkesby from Sydney FC. Hawkesby, 23, made 38 appearances for the Sky Blues over four campaigns, and scored eight goals. The Australian was named Sydney FC’s player of the year in 2022, and received her first international call up that June, but is yet to receive her first cap.

SOURCE: BBC

RSport (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 343 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Gov Sule’s reply when Seun Okinbaloye asked him if the fuel price may still go higher than N617

10 mins ago

Ex -Imo Deputy Governor, Madumere, Congratulates Ondo First Lady As She Clocks 70

11 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Produce Evidence To Support Your Claim Of N22Billion Outstanding Debt From My Administration, Ikpeazu Challenges Gov. Otti, Insecurity: Tinubu Wants Military To Change Tactics

19 mins ago

Tinubu’s Last Appointment Was Full Of Lagos Politicians That Have Worked With Him Before–Dele Fulani

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button