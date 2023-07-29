Transfer: Chelsea to hijack Liverpool’s move for Lavia, Kudus prefer to join Arsenal over Chelsea

Chelsea to hijack Liverpool’s move for La

Chelsea are ready hijack Liverpool’s attempts to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo La and are set to table a ‘higher offer’, according to Ben Jacobs. The Blues are keen on signing at least one midfielder before their Premier League opener against Jurgen Klopp’s side at Stamford Bridge after selling the likes of Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Chelsea’s first priority is to bring in Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Moises Caicedo and have had four bids rejected by the Seagulls with the latest one worth £75m plus £5m in add-ons. The West Londoners’ previous bids worth £60m, £65m, and £70m have all been turned by Roberto De Zerbi’s outfit – who value the 21-year-old in the region of £100m.

Chelsea could turn their attention to other transfer targets if Brighton continue to play hardball and have already identified La as an ideal alternative.

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool’s new bid for La is almost ready as they are set to submit around £42.5m guaranteed fee plus £2.5m add-ons. The Reds’ initial bid for the 19-year-old was rejected by Southampton as the Saints are demanding £50m, according to Romano. And this represents a cheaper option for Chelsea.

Kudus prefer to join Arsenal over Chelsea

Football Transfers reports that Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus favors a move to Arsenal over Chelsea this summer, despite interest from both sides. The 22-year-old is eager to depart the Eredivisie this summer and wants Champions League football, making Arsenal his preferred destination.

The Evening Standard adds that Ajax’s Sporting Director Sven Mislintat has confirmed interest in the attacker but states that no official bid has been made. While Chelsea are the front-runners for Kudus, Arsenal’s interest in signing the Ghanaian remains, yet financial constraints may necessitate player sales before further investments can be made.

Luton sign Ryan Giles from Wolves

Luton have made Ryan Giles their sixth signing of the summer. The 23-year-old wing-back has moved to Kenilworth Road for an undisclosed fee from his boyhood club Wolves, where he was given his senior debut by Hatters boss Rob Edwards.

“I’m grateful to Rob for giving me my first taste of men’s football and now with the chance to work with him again, especially in the Premier League, it is a fantastic opportunity,” Giles told the official Luton website.

“I’ve reached the point that at my age that I’ve had a lot of loans and I feel those experiences have made me the player and the person I am today.

“Now this is a different direction, a new beginning, a new chapter.”

West Ham keen for Maguire, McTominay

West Ham remain keen to do a deal for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire. United see Maguire as a key part of their squad and will only consider “very big offers”.

The same goes for West Ham’s interest in Scott McTominay. The club is thought to have explored loan deals but, as it stands, United aren’t entertaining them.

