Transfer: Chelsea pushing to sign Dybala; Burnley & Sheffield Utd keen on Amad Diallo

Chelsea push for Dybala

Mauricio Pochettino is pushing Chelsea to make a move for Paulo Dybala. Calciomercato report that Dybala is currently willing to extend his deal at Roma, but a move to the Premier League is still a possibility. It’s believed that the forward has a release clause of just £10.3million for clubs outside of Italy.

Burnley, Sheffield United interested in Amad Diallo

Burnley and Sheffield United are both keen on taking Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo on loan According to Football Insider, Premier League newcomers Burnley and Sheffield United are both keen to take Manchester United sensation Amad Diallo on loan. The youngster arrived from Atalanta in 2021 in a deal worth €40 million including add-ons and has since made nine appearances for the club across all competitions. In that time, he has scored one goal and made one assist. While the numbers might not be too prolific, Diallo remains a player whose stock is on the rise.

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Championship side Rotherham have signed midfielder Cafu after his release from Nottingham Forest. The 30-year-old joins the Millers on a one-year deal.

OFFICIAL: Championship side Middlesbrough have signed Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng for an undisclosed fee. The Senegal international, 28, has moved to the Riverside Stadium to become Boro’s sixth signing this week.

RSport (

)