Transfer: Chelsea preparing offer for Mbappe; Rasmus Hojlund pushing for Man United move

Chelsea plot Mbappe offer

Chelsea are preparing to submit a ‘concrete offer’ for the services of PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, according to The Times. The French giants are reportedly expecting to receive bids for Mbappe in the near future as they look to cash in before his contract expires next summer. He has reportedly been valued at around £87m, which is a relatively low price for a player of his calibre but could succeed in luring clubs into a bidding war.

SOURCE: The Times

Rasmus Hojlund pushing for Man United move

Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has told club chiefs to prioritise offers from Manchester United, according to transfer insider Alfredo Pedulla, despite rival interest from Paris Saint-Germain. The Dane is high on Erik ten Hag’s wish list as the United boss looks to add new blood to his attacking ranks. The Red Devils could launch an official bid this week, although it is not expected to match Atalanta’s lofty £86million valuation. The 20-year-old has scored six goals in six games for Denmark, and he reached double figures across all competitions during his first season in Italy.

SOURCE: Alfredo Pedulla

CHO close to exit

Callum Hudson-Odoi could be the latest Chelsea man to quit the club. Opportunities have been few and far between with his development hampered as a result. The winger is now ready to move to Italy and has agreed personal terms with Lazio, according to the Daily Mail.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

SportWeb (

)