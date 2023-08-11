Transfer: Chelsea in market to sign new striker; Barcelona agree personal terms with Neymar

Chelsea in market for new striker

Mauricio Pochettino has declared Chelsea’s interest in signing a new striker. While commenting on Christopher Nkunku’s injury, he told reporters: “The club is working to find a solution, medium, short and long term for the right profile for the team.” On Moises Caicedo, he said: “I think you know me very well. I never talk about players that don’t belong to us. I am so respectful. “I can tell you we are working very hard to add more players. To add quality. When we have news for you the club will tell you. At the moment I don’t want to talk about players that don’t belong to us. It’s important to be respectful. “We are working hard to reinforce the team and the squad. I am so happy in the way we are doing things with Paul, Lawrence and the owners. The relationship is really good and close. So far so good. We are so happy.”

SOURCE: Evening Standard

Barcelona agree personal terms with Neymar

According to journalist Jose Alvarez, Barcelona have reached a total agreement on personal terms with Neymar over a two-year deal worth €13 million per season net plus bonuses. The report also states that Barelona have an option for extending another year.

SOURCE: Jose Alvarez

Jensen Weir: Blackpool sign Brighton midfielder on season-long loan

Blackpool have signed midfielder Jensen Weir from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion on a season-long loan. The 21-year-old began his career with Wigan Athletic and made his senior debut for the club at the age of 15, making him their youngest ever player. He went on to join the Seagulls in 2020 and spent last seasonon loan at Morecambe, scoring 11 goals.

SOURCE: BBC

