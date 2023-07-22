Transfer: Chelsea given 10-day deadline to sign Dybala for £10m; Diaby wanted to join Arsenal

Chelsea given 10-day deadline to sign Dybala for £10m

Chelsea have just 10 days to snap up Paulo Dybala at a bargain price, it is claimed. Mauricio Pochettino has long been linked with the fellow Argentine. He was a target for Tottenham during Pochettino’s spell in North London. Reports have insisted that Chelsea can get Dybala for a little over £10m due to a foreign-club release clause in the player’s Roma contract. However, Corriere dello Sport have shed new light on the clause, reporting that it can only be activated before the start of August.

SOURCE: Corriere dello Sport

Diaby ‘wanted Arsenal move’

Aston Villa are closing in on the signing of Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen – but it has been claimed he wanted Arsenal instead. Villa are splashing more than £50million on the winger who scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists last term in the Bundesliga. Germany-based journalist Christian Falk reports that he had hoped the Gunners or Newcastle United would come in for him, though. He is now set to join Unai Emery’s side in the coming days. Falk wrote: “Moussa Diaby was always dreaming of the Premier League and he dreamed of playing for a Champions League club. “He hoped for Arsenal, he hoped for Newcastle but both clubs haven’t become concrete until now. “The negotiations are very close with Aston Villa. We think he won’t play Leverkusen’s upcoming match against Paderborn on Friday so he won’t get injured. “It’s going very quick now and they don’t think he’ll join the team when they go to the training camp on Sunday. Aston Villa will pay €55million plus €5million (£47.6million +£4.3million) in add-ons.”

SOURCE: Christian Falk

Livramento deal ‘not close’

Newcastle have been linked with a move for Tino Livramento for the majority of the summer transfer window, however it appears a deal is still some distance away. According to the Daily Echo, Newcastle are ‘not close’ to matching Southampton’s valuation of the defender. It is suggested that the Saints are happy to keep hold of the ex-Chelsea trainee should Newcastle not stump up the desired amount.

SOURCE: Daily Echo

SportWeb (

)