Transfer: Chelsea continue talks with Moises Caicedo; Mbappe eyeing move to join Arsenal

Chelsea continue talks with Moises Caicedo

Talks remain ongoing to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo but the Seagulls are demanding close to £100m amid West Ham’s imminent sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m, writes Nizaar Kinsella. Chelsea could sign a second midfielder and have sounded out Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga and Southampton’s Romeo La over possible summer moves.

Mbappe eyeing Arsenal move

Kylian Mbappe would prefer to join Arsenal if he were to consider a move to the Premier League, with the Paris Saint-Germain star linked to Liverpool. The French forward is expected to leave PSG this summer after a public falling out over a new contract. But despite links to Liverpool, it appears he favours a move to London instead to join Arsenal per the Independent. Mbappe would apparently like to lead the Gunners to their first Premier League title since 2004. However, it appear a move to Real Madrid is far more likely.

Arda Guler rules out Real Madrid loan

It was Real Madrid who won the race for wonderkid Arda Guler, dubbed the ‘Turkish Messi’. While hugely talented, breaking into the first-team at the Santiago Bernabeu does not look like an easy process. Still, the teenager has now ruled out the idea of heading out on loan during his first season.

