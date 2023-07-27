Transfer: Chelsea closing in on move for Kudus; Will Fish completes move to join Hibernian

Chelsea close to Kudus

Chelsea are closing in on a move for Ajax star Mohammed Kudus, potentially beating the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea to the Ghanaian. CaughtOffside have claimed that the Blues are close to agreeing personal terms with the midfielder, who can operate in midfield and on the right flank. No offer has been submitted as Todd Boehly and co are likely to want to determine if personal terms can be reached first before entering into negotiations with Ajax.

SOURCE: CaughtOffside

Will Fish: Manchester United defender returns to Hibernian on loan

Manchester United defender Will Fish has rejoined Hibernian on a second season-long loan. The 20-year-old made 21 appearances for the Easter Road side last term, scoring three goals. Fish has been on United’s pre-season tour in the United States.

SOURCE: BBC

Kell Watts: Newcastle United loan defender to Wigan Athletic for season

Newcastle United have loaned defender Kell Watts to Wigan Athletic for a second time, for the entirety of the 2023-24 League One season. The 23-year-old, who has played once for the Magpies first team, played 35 games for the Latics in helping them to the League One title in 2021-22. Watts has previously spent time on loan to Peterborough, Plymouth, Mansfield and Stevenage in Leagues One and Two.

SOURCE: BBC

