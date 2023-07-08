Transfer: Chelsea announce signing of Samuels-Smith;Man Utd prepare £100m deal for Hojlund and Onana

Chelsea announce signing of Samuels-Smith

Chelsea have announced that their signing of 17-year-old defender Ishe Samuels-Smith from Everton is now a done deal. After moving to Stamford Bridge, the teenager said: “It was a shock to me because it all happened quickly, but I’m really glad to be here. It’s going to be a good experience coming into such a big club. It will be a new challenge because there are top players here, so I am going to have to adapt quickly and get through the levels.”

Man Utd £100m spree

Man Utd are reportedly preparing to launch a £100 double swoop for Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund. According to the Guardian, there has been ‘significant progress’ in a £51.5m deal to sign Inter goalkeeper Onana. The Cameroon international has been identified as an upgrade to the likely outgoing David De Gea. United will then supposedly start the bidding for Atalanta striker Hojlund with a £50m proposal. The Italian outfit reportedly value the Norwegian at closer to £85m.

Chelsea name Lukaku price

Chelsea have told Inter Milan they want £38million for Romelu Lukaku. The forward spent last season on loan at the San Siro and Inter had lodged a bid of £26m, which was quickly rejected. The Blues spent close to £100m on the Belgian in 2021 and want to recoup as much of that as possible.

