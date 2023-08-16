Transfer: Chelsea agree £58m deal to sign Romeo Lavia; Man United unlikely to sign Onana

Chelsea agree La fee

Chelsea have agreed a fee of £53m plus £5m in add-ons for Southampton midfielder Romeo La. The midfielder, who only joined Southampton from Manchester City last summer, was also a target for Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side had a bid accepted for the Belgian youngster but could be about to lose out to Chelsea for yet another target.

SOURCE: Goal.com

Onana to Man Utd unlikely

Manchester United are unlikely to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this summer due to his valuation. According to the ECHO, Everton will demand a higher fee than the £58m that Chelsea have splashed on Romeo La. And the Toffees haven’t yet received an enquiry about Onana, despite United’s interest. The Red Devils would likely only be able to fund a big-money midfield move if Scott McTominay completed a transfer away from Old Trafford. But he, like Dean Henderson and Harry Maguire, looks set to stay beyond the summer deadline.

SOURCE: ECHO

Man City accept Laporte bid from Saudi

Manchester City have accepted a bid from Al-Nassr for Aymeric Laporte, according to reports. The centre-half has been linked with the exit door for months having fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad. City’s capture of Josko Gvardiol for a huge fee further fuelled speculation that Laporte could move on and now a Saudi Arabia move is on the cards. Laporte, who has two years remaining on his contract, only made 12 Premier League appearances and is open to making the move to the Gulf State, according to the Athletic, as their authorities continue to pour huge money into the Saudi Pro League.

SOURCE: The Athletic

