Transfer: Chelsea advancing in talks for Caicedo deal; Rayan Cherki wants to join Chelsea

Chelsea advancing in talks for Caicedo deal

Chelsea are now advancing in talks for Caicedo deal with Brighton as revealed by Fabrizio Romano. The two clubs are discussing the amount of fixed fee to be paid and Brighton stated that €70m is not enough to finalize the deal. Negotiations will continue as Chelsea wants to find a solution to this as soon as possible. The player is still keen on the move waiting for final decisions by clubs.

Cherki wants Chelsea move

Rayan Cherki is a man in demand. The 19-year-old Lyon forward has been linked with Newcastle, Manchester United and Real Madrid are impressing for both his club and the French U21s in equal measure. Still, it could be Chelsea who win the race. According to ESPN, Cherki is keen to follow Malo Gusto to Stamford Bridge.

Lodi linked to Marseille

Renan Lodi spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest but he appears set for a loan move to Marseille, report Foot Mercato. Atletico Madrid are keen to move the Brazilian on once again this summer.

