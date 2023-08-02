Transfer: Caicedo informs fans he wants to leave Brighton; Hojlund completes Man United medical

Caicedo informs fans he wants to leave Brighton

Chelsea-bound Moises Caicedo reportedly informed Brighton fans during the club’s award ceremony that he wants to permanently leave the club this summer, according to Sussex World. The Blues have been eyeing a move for the midfielder for a long time now but are refusing to match the Seagulls’ demand of £100 million for the Ecuadorian.

SOURCE: Sussex World

Rasmus Hojlund completes Man United medical

Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United is all but done. The Danish striker was at Carrington yesterday undergoing a medical after a £72m deal was finally struck with Atalanta over the weekend. Hojlund passed that medical, per transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, and has already completed his first in-house media assignment. He will return with his entourage tomorrow to officially pen the contract, with a club announcement to follow.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Bayern confident of Kane, Mane helps fund deal

Thomas Tuchel is finally planning for life with Harry Kane at Bayern Munich. The German giants are confident of agreeing a package deal worth around £90million that would tempt Tottenham into selling their prize asset. The deal would shatter Bayern’s previous club record, the £68m they paid for Lucas Hernandez in 2019. But it will be partly funded by the £34m sale of former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane to Al Nassr. Mane has completed his transfer to the Saudi club, where he will play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. The move comes just a year after he joined Bayern from Liverpool.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

