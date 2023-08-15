Transfer: Caicedo completes move to join Chelsea; Man Utd rejected chance to sign Neymar

Caicedo completes Chelsea move

Chelsea have confirmed the capture of Moises Caicedo in a £115million deal from Brighton. The midfielder has moved to Stamford Bridge from Brighton after being on Chelsea’s radar for much of the summer. The Seagulls had been keen to keep hold of their man and rejected several bids from the Blues, before accepting Liverpool’s £110m offer late on Thursday. But Chelsea have now met Brighton’s demands in order to get their man.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Manchester United rejected the chance to sign Neymar this summer

Neymar looks to be the latest big name on the way to Saudi but not before making his attempts to stay in Europe. As reported by the Independent, the outgoing PSG forward was offered to all the leading clubs on the continent but the majority were not interested in entertaining a deal for the superstar. “All of Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City turned down a chance to sign to bring the 31-year-old in, primarily due to a huge transfer and similar salary package,” writes Miguel Delaney.

SOURCE: Miguel Delaney

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Besiktas sign former Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder

Former England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has joined Turkish side Besiktas following his release by Liverpool at the end of last season. The 29-year-old, who has 35 England caps but last played for his country in 2019, has signed a three-year deal with the Istanbul club. Oxlade-Chamberlain helped Liverpool win the Premier League title in 2020 but was hampered by injuries at Anfield.

SOURCE: BBC

RSport (

)