Transfer: Brighton demand £120m for Man Utd target Ivan Ferguson; Chelsea keep tabs on Gavi

Brighton demand £120m for Man Utd target Ivan Ferguson

Brighton and Hove Albion have reportedly set a monumental transfer fee for highly-rated striker Evan Ferguson. Over the last few years, Brighton have built up a reputation for getting the best money from selling their players. For example, Ben White was sold to Arsenal for £50 million and Marc Cucurella was offloaded to Chelsea for £56 million. This week, Moises Caicedo was sold for a British record £115 million as the 21-year-old completed a move to Chelsea. 18-year-old Irish striker Ferguson has also been attracting interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Chelsea after a string of impressive performances. However, the interested parties have now been told that it will take a new British record fee if they are to prize Ferguson away from the Amex Stadium. It has been reported that after charging £115 million for Caicedo, the Seagulls want at least £120 million to part ways with Ferguson.

SOURCE: SPORT BIBLE

Chelsea keeping tabs on 19-year-old Spanish international Gavi

Premier League giants Chelsea continue to keep tabs on the Barcelona midfielder Gavi. A report from Spanish publication SPORT claims that the 19-year-old midfielder could be stripped of minutes this season because of the number of options at Xavi Hernandez’s disposal. Barcelona already have players like Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gündogan and Oriol Romeo at their disposal. Gavi is unlikely to play every game and his minutes are likely to be managed. However, the 19-year-old wants to play no matter what and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. The report claims that Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain could look to take advantage of the situation.

SOURCE: SPORT

Inacio signs new Sporting deal

Goncalo Inacio has signed a new contract with Sporting CP, per Fabrizio Romano. The centre-back has agreed a deal until 2027, which reportedly includes a €60m release clause. Inacio has attracted Premier League interest this summer, with Manchester United and Liverpool among the teams linked.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

