Transfer: Brennan Johnson snubs Chelsea for Spurs, Fiorentina reduce Amrabat asking price

Brennan Johnson snubs Chelsea for Spurs

Brennan Johnson wants to sign for Spurs. The Mail say the Nottingham Forest striker has made up his mind on his next move amid rival interest from Chelsea and West Ham. A first official bid is expected soon with Tottenham considering sending Davinson Sanchez to the City Ground as a makeweight. Chelsea are now reportedly looking at other targets.

Fiorentina reduce Amrabat asking price

Fiorentina have previously been pushing for a fee in the region of £30million for Sofyan Amrabat, but it’s not being reported that £21m would be enough to get it done. According to Corrierre dello Sport, Fiorentina have dropped their asking price for the midfielder in the hope of cashing in before the transfer window closes. Amrabat doesn’t appear to be in Fiorentina’s plans for this season as the midfielder was left out of their squad to face Rapid Wien today.

Barca starlet in demand

Aston Villa have approached Barcelona about signing winger Ez Abde, according to 90min. The 21-year-old impressed on loan at Osasuna last season. Since then, Ez Abde has been welcomed back into the fold by Barca manager Xavi, with the Spaniard reluctant to let the player leave. It remains to be seen whether interest from Villa brings La Blaugrana to the negotiating table, with Bayer Leverkusen also reported to be eyeing up the youngster.

Confaamnews (

)