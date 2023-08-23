Transfer: Bayındır travelling to England to complete United move; Joao Cancelo closing in on move to Barcelona

Bayındır ‘travelling to England shortly’ to complete United move

United could be close to their latest summer signing. Haber Turk state Altay Bayındır is getting closer to making a switch after successful medical tests in Greece yesterday. The report adds that an agreement has been reached between the two clubs, and the goalkeeper is expected to travel to England shortly. It is understood Fenerbahçe will replace him with Dinamo Zagreb shot-stopper Dominik Livaković, who is set to arrive in Istanbul today.

SOURCE: Manchester Evening

Joao Cancelo closing in on move to Barcelona

Joao Cancelo’s tour of the biggest teams in Europe looks set to continue. The Manchester City star’s loan at Bayern Munich was not extended by the German club but another huge team awaits. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Portugal defender is waiting for permission from City to travel to Barcelona to seal a loan switch. It’s said to be a matter of time until he joins…

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Man City in for Eze

Manchester City are considering a swoop for Eberechi Eze according to The Mail. The 25-year-old starlet is now beginning to impress on a weekly basis after taking over the mantle from Wilfried Zaha as Palace’s MVP. City have been looking at alternatives to Lucas Paqueta who is now set to stay at West Ham due to an FA investigation into alleged betting breaches. Palace do not want to sell Eze and have tried to tie him down to a new contract.

SOURCE: The Mail

