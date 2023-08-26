Transfer: Barcola rejects chance to join Chelsea; Man Utd in talks over move to sign Bertrand

Barcola rejects chance to join Chelsea

Chelsea are set to come up short in their pursuit of Bradley Barcola. The Lyon attacker has attracted high-profile interest this summer. Manchester City were admirers before they signed Jeremy Doku, Paris Saint-Germain have been actively pursuing a deal and Chelsea fancy him as an alternative to Michael Olise. However, despite having his pick of a few clubs, according to recent reports, Barcola, 20, has a clear preference to join Paris Saint-Germain. That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claim the highly-rated 20-year-old has ‘made it clear’ to Chelsea he only wants to leave Lyon for the Parc des Princes with Paris Saint-Germain now ‘working hard’ to finalise a deal with their Ligue 1 rivals.

SOURCE: 90min

Man Utd in talks over shock move to sign Ryan Bertrand

Manchester United have opened talks over a shock move to sign ex-Leicester City defender Ryan Bertrand as a possible replacement for Luke Shaw, according to the Daily Express. Erik ten Hag is being forced into the transfer market for a new left-back due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, and Bertrand has emerged as a surprise target as United look to sign a short-term solution before the window closes.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Adam Forshaw: Norwich sign former Leeds and Middlesbrough midfielder

Norwich City have signed free-agent midfielder Adam Forshaw on a one-year contract, with an option for a further 12 months. The 31-year-old has been without a club since the expiry of his contract with Leeds United at the end of last season. Forshaw made 91 appearances in over five years at Elland Road after joining them from Middlesbrough for £4.5m.

SOURCE: BBC

