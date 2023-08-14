Transfer: Barca considering late move for Joao Felix; Chelsea set to announce Caicedo signing

Barca considering late move for Joao Felix

Barcelona are considering a move for Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix late in the transfer window, with Ansu Fati offered in return. Barcelona are mulling over the idea of offering Fati as part of a swap deal for Felix. That’s according to Helena Condis Edo, who revealed on Partidazo Cope – Football Espana – that Barca might attempt the deal later in the summer.

SOURCE: Football Espana

Chelsea set to announce Moises Caicedo signing

Moises Caicedo’s blockbuster move from Brighton to Chelsea could be announced as soon as tonight. After a fierce battle with Liverpool over recent days, the Blues have agreed to shatter the British transfer record for the second time in just six months to land the highly-rated Ecuador midfielder, 21, for £100m up front and a further £15m in achievable add-ons, plus a sell-on clause. Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella reports that the switch should become official soon, with Caicedo now having successfully passed a medical and signed a mammoth eight-year contract that includes the option for a further 12 months beyond that, up to 2032.

SOURCE: Nizaar Kinsella

Chelsea make new striker decision

Chelsea don’t want to sign a new striker in the final weeks of the transfer window, writes Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella. AC Milan have shown interest in Armando Broja but the homegrown Albania international will return to the first-team squad once over his injury. And the Blues will target signing a winger instead of a centre-forward like Dusan Vlahovic.

SOURCE: Nizaar Kinsella

