Transfer: Arthur Okonkwo joins Wrexham; Ekitike to stay at PSG

Arthur Okonkwo joins Wrexham

Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has joined League Two side Wrexham on a season-long loan. Okonkwo has less than 12 months left on his current contract at the Emirates Stadium, although football.london understands that the Gunners have no intention of extending his deal but he will be monitored whilst away. The 21-year-old spent the first part of last season on loan with Crewe Alexandra before joining SK Sturm Graz in January 2023 until the end of the 2023/24 campaign. Upon signing for Wrexham, the young shot-stopper told the club’s official website: “I know that the Club had a great season last year, and it’s good to see how the Club has a plan to progress up the leagues. The passion the fans, the owners and the Club have to keep moving forward is really good.”

Ekitike to stay at PSG

Hugo Ekitike will stay at PSG this season despite interest from West Ham United and Crystal Palace. Both English clubs offered loans, but the Serie A side favoured a sale

Neal Maupay rejoins Brentford on loan from Everton

Everton striker Neal Maupay has re-signed for his former club Brentford on loan for the 2023-24 season, with the Bees having the option of making the transfer permanent. Maupay, 27, scored 41 goals in 95 games for Brentford between 2017 and 2019, and completed a permanent transfer to Everton last summer.

SkillsB (

)