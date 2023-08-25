Transfer: Arsenal want to sign Victor Nelsson, Bayern close in on deal for Chelsea star Chalobah

Arsenal want to sign Victor Nelsson

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal now reportedly want to sign Victor Nelsson, who has been linked with Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur. According to Rudy Galetti, Arsenal want to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Victor Nelsson from Galatasaray in the summer transfer window. The Italian journalist has reported on Twitter that Arsenal are looking to sign a new defender following the injury to Jurrien Timber.

Bayern close in on deal for Chelsea star Chalobah

Bayern Munich are closing in on a deal to sign Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, with Benjamin Pavard expected to leave the German side. The Bavarians are poised to sell Pavard to Inter in the coming days, with the two clubs agreeing on a €30 million (£26m/$33m) deal for the France international. The soon-to-be-completed move has Bayern looking elsewhere for reinforcements, and outcast Chalobah is top of their list, according to Gianluca DiMarzio.

Man City in Nunes talks

Manchester City will have to raise their bid substantially if they are to prise Matheus Nunes away from Wolves. The champions opening bid of £47million was rebuffed by their Premier League rivals yesterday. Wolves are seeking a package worth around £65million for the midfielder, who has also been courted by Liverpool in the past.

