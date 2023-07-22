NEWS

Transfer: Arsenal to sell six players to fund Kudus deal; PSG to rival Man Utd for £82m Hojlund

Arsenal to sell six players to fund Mohammed Kudus deal

Arsenal has placed six players on the transfer list to finance a move for Mohammed Kudus, an attacking midfielder at Ajax. Kudus has proven his versatility at the club, playing as a central midfielder, out wide, or central striker. Ajax values him at £40 million.The Daily Mail suggests he could be on his way out this summer. The transfer list includes Cedric, Lokonga, Pepe, Kieran Tierney, and Rob Holding. If Kudus is not raised, Dinamo Zagreb’s Martin Baturina could be a cheaper and younger alternative.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

PSG to rival Man Utd for Rasmus Hojlund

Kylian Mbappe’s exit will launch the transfer market into a striker merry-go-round. Gazzetta dello Sport say PSG will target Rasmus Hojlund of Atalanta if the Frenchman leaves, with a price tag of £82m on his head. Manchester United are in talks to sign the Dane but could then move onto Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic should they miss out on Hojlund.

SOURCE: Gazzetta dello Sport

Layton Stewart: Preston North End sign striker from Liverpool for undisclosed fee

Championship club Preston North End have signed striker Layton Stewart from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee. The 20-year-old, whose sole senior appearance for the Reds came in the EFL Cup last season, has agreed a three-year contract at Deepdale. “We’ll take our time with him and build him up,” Preston boss Ryan Lowe told the club website.

SOURCE: BBC

