Transfer: Arsenal plan Timber announcement; Caicedo verbally agrees personal terms with Chelsea

Arsenal plan Jurrien Timber announcement

Arsenal will unveil the signing of Jurrien Timber tomorrow. A report by football.london claims a minor contract issue held up the Dutchman’s £40m arrival despite the deal being done. Timber has even already conducted his first interview with the Arsenal media team.

Caicedo verbally agrees personal terms with Chelsea

Chelsea have been handed a huge boost to their hopes of signing Moises Caicedo this summer. The 21-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for a couple of weeks now and, with a trip to the United States just around the corner, the Blues will be eager to wrap up a deal sooner rather than later. football.london understands that Caicedo has verbally agreed personal terms with Chelsea, although nothing has been signed as it stands. It’s said that the Seagulls are willing to accept an offer in the region of £80million – a figure which the west Londoners believe is feasible.

Liverpool identify La as Fabinho’s replacement

Liverpool are braced for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad to bid £40million for midfield stalwart Fabinho, prompting Jurgen Klopp to target Southampton starlet Romeo La as his replacement. La, 19, joined Southampton from Premier League champions Manchester City for an initial £10.5m last summer and despite the Saints’ relegation from the top flight, mightily impressed in midfield. The Belgian, who recently won his first cap at international level, has been the subject of concrete interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea, but Liverpool appear to be leading the race.

