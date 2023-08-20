Transfer: Arsenal make approach for Ansu Fati; Saudi Arabia Eyeing Martial

Arsenal make approach for Ansu Fati

Arsenal have reportedly made an ‘approach’ to sign Barcelona star Ansu Fati this summer, according to Spanish journalist Adrian Sanchez. The Gunners have held talks with Ansu’s representative, Jorge Mendes, and the player is open to moving away from the Camp Nou after falling down the pecking order under head coach Xavi Hernandez. However, Arsenal face competition for the 20-year-old, with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United also keen on the his services.

Saudi Arabia Eyeing Martial

Man United forward Anthony Martial is the latest player to be targeted by the Saudi Pro League.

Spurs rivals Arsenal for £25m Perr Schuurs transfer

Arsenal, Tottenham, and Liverpool have all been linked with a move for Torino defender Perr Schuurs this summer as an option to bolster the backline.

The 23-year-old has impressed since making the switch to Serie A from Ajax last August, joining his current side for roughly £7.7million. Interest from the Premier League comes as little surprise as a result, with Spurs one of the teams most heavily linked with making a switch.

Transfer specialist Dean Jones told the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast that the N17 outfit is keeping a keen eye on Schuurs as an option this summer. However, Arsenal could also be in the race, having followed the former Netherlands youth international in the previous few windows.

Previous reports have also linked the centre-back with a move to Liverpool as Tuttosport reported that they have enquired about a move, along with Napoli. Torino is believed to value Schuurs at £25million, which could prove to be a bargain in the current market, given inflated fees.

SkillsB (

)