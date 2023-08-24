Transfer: Arsenal hold talks with Ansu Fati’s agent, Man Utd ‘expected’ to seal Todibo move

Arsenal hold talks with Ansu Fati’s agent

Arsenal have reportedly held talks with the agent of Barcelona forward Ansu Fati, with key developments potentially coming tomorrow. The Gunners have been in contact with Jorge Mendes to discuss the possibility of a deal, though it seems that Fati’s preference for now is to remain at the Nou Camp, according to Football Transfers. This could be an issue for Arsenal, but the report notes that an important meeting is expected to take place tomorrow to discuss the Spain international’s future, with Barca likely to benefit from selling players due to Financial Fair Play issues.

Man Utd ‘expected’ to seal Todibo move

French side Nice expect Manchester United to sign defender Jean-Clair Todibo before the transfer window closes, according to L’Equipe. The Red Devils are linked with a move for the former Barcelona centre-back, 23, in the event of Harry Maguire leaving. Speculation cooled last week after Maguire’s £30million switch to West Ham fell through, but it seems that all isn’t settled at the Allianz Riviera. Todibo is believed to be keen on a move to Old Trafford and United’s other centre-back target, Benjamin Pavard, is set to join Inter Milan.

Maduka Okoye joins Udinese

Watford FC confirms the permanent departure of goalkeeper Maduka Okoye to Italian Serie A side Udinese. The 23-year-old initially signed for the Hornets in January 2022 before joining up with the squad ahead of the 2022/23 season. A senior Nigeria international, Okoye featured twice for Watford last season, starting a match apiece in the Carabao Cup and Emirates FA Cup.

