Transfer: Arsenal ‘considering’ €60-70m offer for Kounde; Man United target Pavard set to join Inter

Arsenal ‘considering’ €60-70m offer for Kounde

Arsenal are ‘considering’ to make an offer to sign Jules Kounde from Barcelona, according to Twitter user @ Blxck. The Gunners are said to be eyeing Barcelona’s difficult financial situation with their proposal to be between around €60-70million (£51.3-£59.9m).

Man United target Pavard set to join Inter

Nenjamin Pavard has attracted interest from Arsenal and Manchester United this summer, but Sky Sports Italia say the Bayern Munich defender will join Inter. Pavard is into the last year of his contract, while the Italian club’s offer of €25million plus add-ons is said to be €5m shy of Bayern’s valuation.

Tyler Adams signs as new Bournemouth player.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Tyler Adams have signed as a new Bournemouth player after completing his medical tests yesterday night. The American midfielder signed a five year deal with Bournemouth with no option for a further season. He is an excellent addition and the deal will soon be made official.

