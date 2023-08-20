NEWS

Transfer: Amrabat ‘very close’ to joining Liverpool, Chelsea favourites to sign Ivan Fresneda

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read

Amrabat ‘very close’ to joining Liverpool

Sofyan Amrabat’s move to Liverpool is ‘very close’ with the midfielder having already agreed terms on a deal, according to Spanish outlet Nacional. United have consistently been linked with the Moroccan, who played under Erik ten Hag at FC Utrecht. The Reds boss is open to further signings but will need to sell players first. That delay looks to have allowed Liverpool to swoop, with the report suggesting Amrabat is ‘one step away’ from joining Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Chelsea favourites to sign Ivan Fresneda

Chelsea are now favourites to sign Ivan Fresneda from Real Valladolid – a player who is also wanted by Barcelona. That is according to Mundo Deportivo. Well, the Spanish news outlet believe Chelsea have now emerged as frontrunners to sign the Spaniard. Fresneda – who now has a release clause worth just €20m (£17m) after Real Valladolid were relegated from La Liga – was a primary target for Xavi at Barcelona, although the Spanish giants are pursuing Joao Cancelo as a priority right now. Barcelona have moved on to Manchester City’s Portugal international after seeing an €8m (£7m) bid rejected for Fresneda – who has been compared to Arsenal No.4 Ben White by Breaking The Lines.

Real Madrid prepare £100m bid for Mbappe

BILD reports that Los Blancos are preparing a late bid in the transfer window to land their top target. The offer is claimed to be in the £100million range, with the hopes that a late move will stop any lengthy games played with PSG over an agreement. It remains to be seen whether that will put an end to things, but there still seems to be some twists and turns to come in the near future.

Confaamnews (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Top Clubs With The Most Goals Scored By A Team In A Single Premier League Season

4 mins ago

Nigerians do not need to fast & pray in churches or mosques for our rulers to succeed – Jibrin Okutepa

13 mins ago

Everyone giving us problem in LP are from PDP And we told them we won’t shift ground – Abayomi Arabambi

23 mins ago

Romantic Outfits Rocked By Adedimeji Lateef And His Wife Couples Can Recreate

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button