Transfer: Amrabat ‘very close’ to joining Liverpool, Chelsea favourites to sign Ivan Fresneda

Amrabat ‘very close’ to joining Liverpool

Sofyan Amrabat’s move to Liverpool is ‘very close’ with the midfielder having already agreed terms on a deal, according to Spanish outlet Nacional. United have consistently been linked with the Moroccan, who played under Erik ten Hag at FC Utrecht. The Reds boss is open to further signings but will need to sell players first. That delay looks to have allowed Liverpool to swoop, with the report suggesting Amrabat is ‘one step away’ from joining Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Chelsea favourites to sign Ivan Fresneda

Chelsea are now favourites to sign Ivan Fresneda from Real Valladolid – a player who is also wanted by Barcelona. That is according to Mundo Deportivo. Well, the Spanish news outlet believe Chelsea have now emerged as frontrunners to sign the Spaniard. Fresneda – who now has a release clause worth just €20m (£17m) after Real Valladolid were relegated from La Liga – was a primary target for Xavi at Barcelona, although the Spanish giants are pursuing Joao Cancelo as a priority right now. Barcelona have moved on to Manchester City’s Portugal international after seeing an €8m (£7m) bid rejected for Fresneda – who has been compared to Arsenal No.4 Ben White by Breaking The Lines.

Real Madrid prepare £100m bid for Mbappe

BILD reports that Los Blancos are preparing a late bid in the transfer window to land their top target. The offer is claimed to be in the £100million range, with the hopes that a late move will stop any lengthy games played with PSG over an agreement. It remains to be seen whether that will put an end to things, but there still seems to be some twists and turns to come in the near future.

Confaamnews (

)