Transfer: Amrabat only wants to sign for Man Utd; Nathan Bishop completes move to join Sunderland

Soyfan Amrabat only wants to sign for Manchester United

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Fiorentina midfielder Soyfan Amrabat has expressed his desire to sign for Manchester United this summer. However, despite United being considered his top suitors, they are yet to present a formal bid for the Moroccan international. Reports suggest that any potential move for the midfielder is contingent on the Red Devils offloading players to generate funds for the 26-year-old’s acquisition. Romano further debunked circulating rumors claiming that Amrabat had expressed his intention to stay at Fiorentina, stating that those reports are false.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Bishop signs for Sunderland

Sunderland have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Nathan Bishop from Manchester United on a three-year contract. Bishop was most recently seen leaving Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson seething after a collision with Paul Mullin during a friendly in the US. The club said the fee is undisclosed and Bishop proclaimed: “You see the direction that the club is going, playing young players and allowing them to express themselves and push on in a great league. I think that is so exciting, so I want to come in and earn the right to play for such a great team and a great club.”

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

De Gea’s future to be decided

David de Gea remains a free agent following his unceremonious release from Manchester United but the Spaniard has no shortage of offers. Two proposals from Saudi Arabian clubs are on the table, according to reports in Italy, while Bayern Munich have also been offered the chance to sign him. That’s because Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer is keen to join Inter Milan, who could also move for De Gea should they miss out on their preferred target.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

