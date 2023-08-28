Transfer: Al-Ittihad willing to offer €150m to sign Salah; Man United interested in Henry

Al-Ittihad willing to offer €150m to sign Salah

Al-Ittihad are reportedly wiling to spend around €150m (£130m) to sign Liverpool forward Mo Salah. The Egyptian is at the heart of serious interest over in Saudi Arabia, with reports claiming that he is set to undergo a medical in Dubai. According to American outlet CBS, they are willing to offer Liverpool around £130m. That deal will see the Reds receive a guaranteed €100m (£89m), with a fair chunk of add-ons included in the deal.

SOURCE: CBS Sports

United interested in Henry

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Brentford star Rico Henry. The Mail claims the left-back is now under consideration as Erik ten Hag seeks cover for the injured Luke Shaw. United have made initial checks into whether Henry would be available. It is claimed Brentford would be more open to selling the 26-year-old at the end of the season.

SOURCE: The Mail

Brighton close in on Caicedo replacement

Brighton are close to striking an agreement for Lille midfielder Carlos Baleba, according to The Daily Mail. The 19-year-old would arrive at the Amex Stadium as a replacement for Moises Caicedo, who joined Chelsea in a £115million deal earlier this summer. The Seagulls are believed to have offered £25m for Baleba, who was on the bench for Lille against Lorient at the weekend.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

