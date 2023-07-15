Tragedy: NDLEA Officers Allegedly Shoot Two Brothers During Raid In Asaba

A raid undertaken by officers of the NDLEA yesterday, Thursday 14th July 2023 at a drug joint in Okpanam road, Asaba turned tragic as a two year old boy Ivan Omhonria was shot dead and his younger sibling Eromosele Omhonria was also hit by a bullet and is left fighting for his life at the Federal Medical Center, Asaba.

According to the report by a Facebook user and human right activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, The officers used a FN F2000 Assault raffle for the operation.

Narrating the incident he said that the children was with their mother inside the shop at the area of operation when two stray bullets hit the victims. She rushed them to the Federal Medical Center immediately. Unfortunately the older son lost his life and the younger one is currently hospitalised and in severe condition.

When the father of the affected kids approached the NDLEA officers, they entered their van and sped off. He followed them while capturing the officers on camera.

In the video the man was heard saying amid tears , “You people should come and help me. This officers just use stray bullet and hit my children. Look at them, they have killed my family” repeatedly.

Watch the video here:

This is a very tragic and heartbreaking news.

I pray the family is consoled in these trying times.

QUEENUZZY (

)