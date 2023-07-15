NEWS

Tragedy: NDLEA Officers Allegedly Shoot Two Brothers During Raid In Asaba

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 349 1 minute read

A raid undertaken by officers of the NDLEA yesterday, Thursday 14th July 2023 at a drug joint in Okpanam road, Asaba turned tragic as a two year old boy Ivan Omhonria was shot dead and his younger sibling Eromosele Omhonria was also hit by a bullet and is left fighting for his life at the Federal Medical Center, Asaba.

According to the report by a Facebook user and human right activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, The officers used a FN F2000 Assault raffle for the operation.

Narrating the incident he said that the children was with their mother inside the shop at the area of operation when two stray bullets hit the victims. She rushed them to the Federal Medical Center immediately. Unfortunately the older son lost his life and the younger one is currently hospitalised and in severe condition.

When the father of the affected kids approached the NDLEA officers, they entered their van and sped off. He followed them while capturing the officers on camera.

In the video the man was heard saying amid tears , “You people should come and help me. This officers just use stray bullet and hit my children. Look at them, they have killed my family” repeatedly.

Watch the video here:

This is a very tragic and heartbreaking news.

I pray the family is consoled in these trying times.

QUEENUZZY (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 349 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Northern governors are North worst enemies, Tinubu Leaves For Kenya On Two-day AU Meeting

10 mins ago

Transfer News: Arsenal Complete Signing Of Declan, Man City Considering £90m Bid For Frenkie de Jong

12 mins ago

Benue State: Governor Alia, APC, INEC, Beg Election Tribunal For More Time To Defend Petition

21 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Caution Wike, Ortom over utterances, stakeholders to PDP; Doping: Nigeria stripped of CWG relay gold

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button