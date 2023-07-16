Trafficking: “Our Host Girlfriend Dropped the bombshell. “You are here for prostitution.” -victim

In a recent interview with Vanguard , a seventeen-year-old survivor of human trafficking, referred to as Blessing, shared her harrowing experience. The interview took place during the Victims Assistance/Medical Outreach Support for Victims of Human Trafficking, organized by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in collaboration with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) under the Niger-Nigeria Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Project. Blessing, originally from Imo-state, recounted her journey and the harsh reality she faced.

Blessing’s ordeal began when a friend invited her to accompany her on a trip to Ghana for a supposed business opportunity in February 2023. Her friend claimed they would work as housekeepers and receive a monthly salary. Without informing their parents, they traveled to Owerri, where they were met by a man who assisted them and paid for their transportation. Upon arriving in Lagos, they were introduced to another man who would accompany them to Ghana. However, instead of reaching their intended destination, they ended up in Togo.

In Togo, they were taken to a man’s house where they were greeted by their host girlfriend. It was then revealed that they were brought there for prostitution, shocking Blessing and her friend. Despite their lack of consent or knowledge of the plan, they were separated, and Blessing was left with another girl in an unknown location. Exhausted from the journey, Blessing’s complaints fell on deaf ears, and she was forced into becoming a commercial sex worker along with girls her age.

she said, “On arrival, we were taken to a man’s house. Our host’s girlfriend came out to greet us and asked if we knew what we were there to do. We said no.”

“She dropped the bombshell “You are here for prostitution.”

“In shock, I said we were never informed. She said it didn’t matter whether we were informed or not . She took my friend away and left me with another girl I met there.”

Blessing’s escape attempts were met with severe consequences. When she and another girl named Success managed to flee, they were caught and brutally beaten by their madam and the person who had purchased Blessing. To further control her, she was taken to a herbalist’s shrine where she was forced to take an oath, fearing death if she tried to escape.

During her time at the brothel, Blessing got into a fight with another girl named Angel. In the chaos, Blessing and Angel were both stabbed by another girl named Blessing. The attacker warned them never to involve the police. Despite the ongoing danger, Blessing continued to plot her escape.

Eventually, Blessing encountered another woman who had been similarly trafficked, giving her a glimmer of hope. With the help of the police, they were rescued and taken to the Togo Embassy, eventually returning to Nigeria.

Reflecting on her experience, Blessing urged young girls not to be deceived by promises of better opportunities abroad. She emphasized that such promises are often traps leading to forced prostitution. It is crucial for young girls to be aware of the dangers and avoid falling victim to human trafficking.

