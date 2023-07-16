Trafficking: I Was Forced By My Madam To Swear An Oath That I Would Die If I Try To Escape – Girl

Human trafficking is fast becoming rampant in Nigeria and many parts of Africa. Innocent girls, especially those in rural areas, are lured to cities with the aim of getting a well-paying job but end up being used as s*x slaves.

In a recent report by the Vanguard paper, a 17-year-old girl who was a victim of human trafficking shared her ordeal as she was trafficked to Togo. While speaking, she said that in February 2023, a friend of hers invited her to her home, where she was informed that they would be traveling together to Ghana. When she asked her friend the reason for traveling to Ghana, the friend told her that she would be doing a housekeeping job there and would be placed on a monthly Salary. She added that on the travel date, a man whom they contacted phone told them not to inform their parents about the journey. The victim stated that instead of taking them to Ghana as planned, they were taken to Togo.

Further speaking, she said, “On arrival, we were taken to a man’s house. Our host’s girlfriend came out to greet us and asked if we knew what we were there to do. We said no. She dropped the bombshell: “You are here for prostitution”. In shock, I said we were never informed. She said it didn’t matter whether we were informed or not. She took my friend away and left me with another girl I met there “.

Also, she narrated how she was charged 1.2 million cefas (equivalent to N1.5 million) and asked to work very hard by sleeping with as many men as possible. However, on the second day of arrival, she and another girl attempted to escape but were unlucky as they were traced and recaptured, noting that they were flogged mercilessly for attempting to escape.

Additionally, she stated that after her failed attempt at escaping, “My madam, the girl that sold me to her and two other persons, took me to a herbalist’s shrine, where I was forced to swear an oath that I would die if I tried to escape.”

“The herbalist gave me some incisions on parts of my body. He gave me a raw egg to drink, smeared its shell with the blood from the incisions, and placed me in a particular position where I was repeating some incantations after him. Out of fear of death, I accepted, since I had no choice.”

Speaking on how she became free, she said that they were able to call the Togolese police, who came to their rescue and made several arrests in the process.

Source: Vanguard paper.

Note: All photos used are for illustrative purposes.

