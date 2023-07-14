Traditional Attire Battle: Court Rejects Nnamdi Kanu’s Plea to Wear Igbo Garb in DSS Custody

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), against the Department of State Services (DSS). Justice James Omotosho ruled that Kanu’s application lacked merit and rejected it.

The court, as reported by the Agency of Nigeria, also dismissed Kanu’s plea to wear Igbo attire, stating that the denial of this request did not violate his human rights, contrary to what the IPOB leader claimed.

In the lawsuit with reference number FHC/ABJ/CS/482/2022, initiated by Kanu’s legal representative, the Director General of DSS, DSS itself, and the Attorney-General of the Federation were named as the first to third respondents in the case.

Kanu alleged that during his detention and court appearances, he was subjected to multiple instances of inhumane treatment by the DSS. One of the issues raised was the denial of his right to wear his preferred clothing, including the revered Igbo traditional attire called ‘Isi-Agu.’ He claimed that other detainees were allowed to wear clothing of their choice, unlike him.

In response, the DSS and its Director-General submitted a counter-affidavit urging the court to dismiss Kanu’s allegations. They stated that Kanu was not subjected to physical or psychological torture during his time in their custody. The DSS also refuted the claim that other detainees were allowed to wear clothing of their choice, regardless of their ethnic backgrounds.

The DSS emphasized that they follow the Standard ting Procedure (SOP) regarding dress code when dealing with individuals in their facilities. They clarified that their facility is not a recreational center or a traditional festival where Kanu and other suspects would be allowed to wear their respective traditional attire.

Source: Sahara Reporters

