Trader Discovers Human Body Part In The Food She Bought From A Vendor(Video)

A shocking discovery occurred at Alaba International market, Ojo, Lagos when a trader bought food from a food vendor. As he was about to eat the food, he discover a strang thing in the food and this prompted him to cry out to people around him.

According to reports, the vendor is a middle-aged woman sold food to a lady called Ebere only for her to discover that there was a strange meat in the food she was eating. The meat ressembles the private part of a male child and this prompted her to voice out at the market.

An eye witness, who spoke with Vanguard at the scene, said; “I was here when Ebere was eating, yesterday, and found the meat that looks like a little child’s private part. We all took turns to examine it. It didn’t look like that of goat or a dog.”

“It was when she raised alarm that other traders came closer and on proper scrutiny, it was concluded that the seemingly turgid but, small human flesh must be that of a child.”

Meanwhile, other witnesses said that there debate on the issue as to whether it’s human body part or not. But, a verdict was reach on the long run that it’s truly a human body part and people at the market wanted jungle justice for the food vendor. However, the food vendor was claiming her innocence that she bought the meat from a regular meat supplier in the market.

The scenario was so intense to the extent that some of the traders who were regular customers of the food vendor started throwing up publicly, lamenting that they never knew that they have been eating human flesh all this time thinking that it was delicious meat.

To see the video, Click HERE

